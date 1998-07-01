Face Value

Are facial expressions universal?
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the July 1998 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

So you're planning a business trip to Tokyo? Well, consider this: The basic, everyday facial expressions you wear during negotiations may be misunderstood. That's because, according to the findings of a recent study, Japanese natives sometimes misconstrue even common facial expressions like sadness or fear.

"Some basic human expressions are generally universal--like a happy face--and the majority of Japanese and Americans would have no problem [identifying them,]" says Siu Wa Tang, chairman of the department of psychiatry at the University of California, Irvine, who is conducting the ongoing Human Facial Expressions and Culture study. "But when it comes to expressions like surprise or contempt, which are a bit more complex, there seems to be some difficulty."

To test his theory, Tang evaluated more than 100 Japanese medical students who were asked to identify seven basic facial expressions. While 89 percent of Japanese subjects correctly identified surprise, only 67 percent accurately identified sadness and only 55 percent correctly identified contempt. Happiness won out, with a recognition rate of about 95 percent.

Although the findings are only preliminary, it's certainly something to keep in mind during your next overseas meeting or videoconference call. "You need to accept that people might not have the same facial expressions in another culture," says Tang.

So it's probably not a good idea to rely on facial expressions for communication. "Be more flexible in interpreting facial expressions," advises Tang. And when in doubt, ask.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Cannabis Capital

Cannabis Capital

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Starting a Business

Here's How I Started the Business That Appeared on 'Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch'

Starting a Business

8 Mistakes to Avoid When Naming Your Business

Starting a Business

7 Realistic Ways to Make Money Online