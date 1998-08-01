Big Wheels

Profit from: cabinet refacing, health products, kids' fitness.

August 1, 1998 3 min read

This story appears in the August 1998 issue of . Subscribe »

A big yellow school bus is hardly the place you'd expect to see students performing cartwheels and somersaults, but children are flipping for the mobile gym known as "Tumblebus." The idea of a bus filled with ropes, rings, vaults and beams sounds strange? Perhaps, but Tumblebus has successfully parked its program in day-care and elementary school lots since 1987.

Tumblebus operators, whose mobile gyms are loaded with brightly colored physical education equipment, offer 30-minute work-outs that teach children basic motor skills. Classes can be held at day-care centers and elementary schools, as well as birthday parties and other special occasions. Using weekly lesson plans that incorporate Disney themes and children's music, Tumblebus instructors set up activity stations so students move from one piece of equipment to the next.

"[Schools and day-care centers] like it because they can offer parents outside activities that actually come to their center," says Tumblebus operations manager Larry Scharlow. "And, of course, the kids love the concept."

A complete Tumblebus business opportunity package, including the bus, training, marketing materials and equipment, costs $29,900. The 66-passenger school bus boasts a warranty on all major components. Financing is available.

For more information, call (812) 945-6866 or visit , ahref=http://www.tumblebus.com>http://www.tumblebus.com

Cabinet Members

By Jessica Goins

Some homeowners try remodeling their own kitchens, only to realize it's not as easy as Bob Vila makes it look on television. Others have limited budgets but still dream of that Martha Stewart look.

Dura-Oak, a 24-year-old manufacturer that gives kitchens a new look by refacing existing cabinets, meets those homeowners' needs. Dura-Oak dealers use hand-rubbed stains and trendy colors to update cabinet fronts--at costs 40 percent to 60 percent below conventional cabinet replacement.

The $5,660 start-up fee covers the cost of training materials, as well as samples of Dura-Oak's and its competitors' products. Dealers receive one to three days' training (depending on prior experience) at Dura-Oak's Shreveport, Louisiana, facility. The company's how-to videos, audiotapes and manuals cover areas such as hiring employees, making sales presentations, advertising and installation.

For more information, call (800) 228-7702 or visit < ahref=http://www.dura-oak.com>http://www.dura-oak.com

To Your Health

By Michelle Prather

Everyone wants to maintain a healthy body and a happy home. Golden Pride International in West Palm Beach, Florida, works to help its distributors and customers do just that with its line of health and home products.

Distributors can sell products--including vitamins and spices--from home, using a variety of selling methods: Having a friend tell a friend is one sure-fire option, and selling at trade shows also reaps rewards.

Healthy living isn't hard to sell, says Harry Hersey III, president of Golden Pride. "For the first time," he says, "the mainstream medical community is putting out documentation saying, `You know what? [Vitamins and herbs are] actually good for you.' "

There's no distributor sign-up fee with a $75 purchase. A $30 distributor kit includes training materials, and ongoing support is also provided.

When you recruit new distributors for your "personal group," you receive rebates on their sales volumes.

For more information, call (561) 640-5700.

Contact Source

Golden Pride International, 1501 Northpoint Pkwy., #100, West Palm Beach, FL 33407.