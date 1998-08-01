Color My World

State-of-the-art tech tools.

August 1, 1998 4 min read

Let your faxed documents show their true colors with InfoImaging Technologies' Color Scan & Fax. This letter-sized flatbed color scanner comes with 3D FaxFile software to let you scan color pictures into your PC and fax them to a recipient's PC, where they can be printed in color. The Color Scan & Fax recognizes nearly 1 billion colors, and a fast parallel port interface makes data transfers to your PC easy. The color fax's software comes bundled with Adobe PhotoDeluxe and Xerox Testbridge OCR software to help you get the most from your scanner.

Infoimaging Technologies' Color Scan & Fax

price: $189

(800) 966-1140

http://www.infoimaging.com

Going Places

The high-speed performance of Intel's Pentium II processor now comes in a handy notebook computer. Enhanced by a 13.3-inch VGA display, a NeoMagic Next Generation 128-bit graphics accelerator card, and SoundBlaster Pro Audio with 3D Stereo Surround Sound, the Dell Inspiron 3200 takes the mobile multimedia experience to a new level. The Inspiron is available with either a 233 MHz or 266 MHz Pentium II MMX processor, and its modular bay can house a 3.5-inch floppy drive, a modular 24X CD-ROM or a second lithium-ion battery. The Synaptic touch pad pointing device, complete with an ergonomic palm rest, makes this system as easy on the hands as it is on the eyes.

Dell's Inspiron 3200

price: $2,599 (233 mhz), $2,799 (266 mhz)

(800) 388-8542

http://www.dell.com

Good Prospects

If you're looking for sales leads, you can gather telephone directories for every city in the United States--or just purchase American Business Information's Households USA or Business USA searchable databases on CD-ROM. The Households USA Database is a 12-CD-ROM set containing 100 million residential phone number and address listings as well as Census data on residents' ages, incomes and home values. The Business USA CD-ROM has 10 million business listings and provides credit rating codes, estimated sales volumes and even stock exchange symbols. The price of each database entitles you to a year's worth of listing updates.

American Business Information's Households/Business USA

price: $795 (each)

(402) 593-4565

http://www.salesleadsusa.com

The Great Communicator

The Nokia 9000i Communicator multifunctional mobile phone is a veritable Swiss army knife of the Information Age. It features a GSM 1900 digital cellular phone with a speakerphone and caller ID. A large LCD screen and minikeyboard built into the unit allow you to send and receive faxes and e-mail messages as well as access the Web (or a corporate intranet). The 9000i can be hooked up to a printer via a serial cable, and its lithium-ion battery provides three hours of talk/fax/terminal time and continual data protection if the battery runs down.

Nokia's 9000i Communicator

price: $799-$999

(888) nokia-2u

http://www.nokia.com

What Do You Propose?

Wowing potential clients with a persuasive sales proposal can seal a deal, which is why you need guidance from a master . . . ProposalMaster 4.0 by The Sant Corporation, that is. Designed by a team of experienced sales professionals, this software package builds comprehensive formal proposals from the ground up. Using dialogue boxes that ask questions about your business and your client's needs, the program constructs a "proposal library" that offers you several proposal styles. ProposalMaster contains templates that give your document a professional look and an application for creating letters that cover every stage of the sales process. The software runs on Windows 95 and NT as well as Microsoft Word 95 and 97 for Windows.

The Sant Corporation's Proposalmaster 4.0

price: $695

(888) 448-7268

http://www.santcorp.com

Make A Note Of It

Rendered nearly obsolete in recent years by palmtops and laptops, the yellow legal pad has been given a new lease on life. The CrossPad by Cross Pen Computing Group is a portable digital notepad that uses a special Cross ink pen equipped with a tiny radio frequency transmitter that turns every scribble you make on the paper pad into digital notes. Up to 50 pages of notes can be downloaded into a PC and converted into text with IBM's Ink Manager software (included with the pad). Ink Manager lets you search your notes on the PC by keyword, cut and paste CrossPad-generated text into almost any Windows 95 application, and e-mail or print both handwritten and text notes. Using the CrossPad with your PC requires Windows 95, an open COM port and a CD-ROM drive.

Cross Pen Computing Group's Crosspad

price: $399

(800) 510- 9660

http://www.cross-pcg.com