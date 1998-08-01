Covered Wagons

Insuring your cart or kiosk business.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the August 1998 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

If you own a retail cart or kiosk, you need the same basic insurance coverage you would if you had a store--you just need less of it, says Robert Muir, vice president of risk management services with Wolf & Cohen Inc., a full-line insurance agency in Vienna, Virginia. "With carts, you're not normally responsible for the common area [of a mall or shopping center]," Muir explains, "but you still need a general liability policy." That would protect you if, for example, something fell off your display and struck someone or if you caused a spill that resulted in a slip-and-fall accident.

Most malls require cart and kiosk operators to carry general liability coverage in the amount of $1 million per occurrence and $2 million general aggregate; Muir says that's adequate for most types of cart businesses. Expect to pay $250 to $350 per year for this type of coverage.

Not all insurance companies offer coverage for carts and kiosks, so you may have to shop around. Muir advises starting with the company you've purchased other policies from. You can also head to the Internet Insurance Directory at http://www.insdir.com

Jacquelyn Lynn is a business writer in Winter Park, Florida.

Contact Source

Wolf & Cohen Inc., (703) 556-7800, ext. 131, rmuir@wolfcoheninc.com

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

Why You Should Start a Business Only While You Have a Job

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Think You're Ready for a New Venture? Answer These 5 Questions First.