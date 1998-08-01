Above And Beyond

Cross-train your staff - and watch profits soar.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the August 1998 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Workers at Engineered Friction Materials Inc. (EFM) in Charleston, South Carolina, can increase their base pay up to 30 percent by learning how to do other jobs at the company--whether or not they ever actually perform those jobs.

Dennis A. Moniz, EFM's executive vice president, says the plan works like this: The friction materials manufacturing company makes free internal and external training resources available to workers, usually on company time. Employees who take advantage of the training and satisfactorily complete the programs that qualify them for other positions receive pay increases, even if they don't change jobs.

"Rather than forcing people to cross-train, we're looking for people who want to learn," Moniz says. "The employee initiates the action, not the other way around." About two-thirds of the eligible 65 to 75 employees have participated in the program.

The benefits to the company have far exceeded the cost of the training and additional wages. Since implementing this program just over a year ago, EFM's turnover rate has dropped from a whopping 200 percent to less than 10 percent. The average scrap (wasted materials) rate has dropped from 12 percent to 8 percent, saving the company $65,000 per year in raw materials alone.

Moniz says the company is also better equipped to handle spikes in product demand because trained employees can be moved around to meet production needs with virtually no loss in productivity and no staffing-related downtime. "It gives us extreme flexibility," Moniz says. "It's simply a case of recognizing the needs of your work force. We have people who want to learn and contribute, and we're helping them do that while they help the company increase profitability. It's a win-win situation."

Contact Source

Engineered Friction Materials Inc., fax: (843) 722-7311, efmdam@aol.com

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

Why You Should Start a Business Only While You Have a Job

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Think You're Ready for a New Venture? Answer These 5 Questions First.