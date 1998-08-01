Special Events

Mark Your Calendars
Associated Surplus Dealers/Associated Merchandise Dealers National Trade Show
August 16-20, Las Vegas Hilton Hotel; Sands Expo & Convention Center; Mirage Hotel & Casino. General merchandise, government-surplus closeouts, fashion goods. Contact Sam Bundy, Fletcher Inc., 2525 Ocean Park Blvd., Santa Monica, CA 90405, (800) 421-4511.

1998 Business & Technology Solutions Show
August 18-20, Rosemont Convention Center, Rosemont, Illinois. Contact Ilene Zurla, Illinois Certified Public Accountant Society, 222 S. Riverside Plaza, #1600, Chicago, IL 60606, (312) 993-0393, ext. 203.

The Western Food-Service & Hospitality Expo
August 22-24, Moscone Convention Center, San Francisco. Contact Exposition Department, California Restaurant Association, 3435 Wilshire Blvd., #2230, Los Angeles, CA 90010, (800) 794-4272.

Ceramic Manufacturing Council's Manufacturing Workshop & Exposition
August 23-25, Heritage Hall, Lexington Center, Lexington, Kentucky. Contact Nadeen Askew, American Ceramic Society, P.O. Box 6136, Westerville, OH 43086-6136, (614) 794-5884.

Interactive Multimedia '98
August 26-28, Marriott Crystal Gateway-Arlington Ballroom, Arlington, Virginia. Contact American Society for Training and Development, 1640 King St., Box 1143, Alexandria, VA 22313, (800) 628-2783.

Entrepreneur Magazine's Small Business Expo
August 29-30, Los Angeles Convention Center. Contact Expo Department, Entrepreneur Media Inc., 2392 Morse Ave., Irvine, CA 92614, (949) 261-2325.

The Off-Price Specialist Show
August 29-September 2, Sahara Pavilion (East Parking Lot), Las Vegas. Off-price apparel wholesalers. Contact George Jage, Off-Price Specialist Center, 14040 W. Capital Dr., Brookfield, WI 53005, (414) 645-7939.

12th Annual Entrepreneurial Women's Conference
September 9, Navy Pier, Chicago. Contact Margaret Brandenstein, Women's Business Development Center, 8 S. Michigan Ave., #400, Chicago, IL 60657, (312) 853-3477, ext. 45.

Action Sports Retailer Trade Expo-San Diego
September 10-12, San Diego Convention Center. Active sports apparel and accessories. Trade only. Contact Cindy Hare, Miller Freeman Inc., 310 Broadway, Laguna Beach, CA 92651, (949) 376-8144.

American Travel Market
September 10-12, Orange County Convention Center, Orlando, Florida. Airlines, tourist attractions and other travel-related products and services. Contact Howard Friedman, Reed Exhibition Companies, 383 Main Ave., Norwalk, CT 06851, (203) 840-4800.

Entrepreneur Magazine's Small Business Expo
September 12-13, Bayside Expo Center, Boston. Contact Expo Department, Entrepreneur Media Inc., 2392 Morse Ave., Irvine, CA 92614, (949) 261-2325.

