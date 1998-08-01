Instant Office

Starting a Business

Solving the location dilemma
This story appears in the August 1998 issue of Entrepreneur.

Signing on the dotted line for your company's first office lease can be daunting. It's hard to tell where your company will be in six months, much less a year or two. And once you have the office, the expenses mount--for furniture, office equipment and staff. If you're unwilling or unable to commit to a lease and the expenses that accompany a traditional office, a business center may be for you.

For a lower cost than the average office, business centers (also called executive suites) offer business owners the use of furnished office space, equipment and staff on an as-needed basis. "All the logistics are taken care of," says Richard Meyers, executive director of ALLIANCE Business Centers NETWORK, a Long Beach, California, organization for business center owners and operators.

Business centers offer the use of reception areas and conference rooms; experienced data entry, graphics presentation and word-processing staff; and faxing and copying services. The center's receptionist answers the telephone using your business's name, and you can use the center as your mailing address. Lease terms are flexible--whether you need office space for six hours or six months, most centers can accommodate you.

If you're homebased, business center corporate identity programs can help you project a professional image. For a monthly fee, the center will answer your phone, receive your mail at its address and provide office space for a few hours each month. Says Meyers, "It's the perfect solution for start-ups."

Contact Source

ALLIANCE Business Centers NETWORK, (800) 869-9595, http://www.abcn.com

Elizabeth's expertise can help you scale your business, build a personal brand and focus on being a value-driven CEO.
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage?
