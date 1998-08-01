Hair Across America

Thanks to this franchise, hair just got bigger.
This story appears in the August 1998 issue of Entrepreneur.

Great clips Regional Cos., the Minneapolis-based master franchisee of Great Clips Inc. in Minneapolis, is shearing its way through the Northwest in an expansion effort that will take its motto of giving a "great cut, every time, everywhere" to more cities nationwide.

Great Clips Regional became a master franchisee in 1992 in Seattle and Portland, Oregon, two of its fastest-growing markets to date. Three years later, the company made its way into Northern California where, by the end of 1997, it had opened 61 salons.

"We estimate that within [the Northwest], we have about a 1,200- to 1,500-store potential, and we're starting to reach that potential," says Great Clips Regional president Terry Eubanks. The company plans to use its Northwest development rights to expand even further into Northern California, including San Francisco, Sacramento and smaller surrounding cities; Reno and Lake Tahoe, Nevada; Idaho; Oregon; Washington; Montana; Wyoming; and Alberta and British Columbia. By year-end, Eubanks expects the regional company to have increased its current count of 206 salons to approximately 260.

Expansion efforts were prompted by an increasing consumer demand for affordable salons in the Northwest. "We're a convenience-oriented business, so we have to be where the consumers are," says Eubanks. By offering the "best cut available for a very favorable price" at convenient locations, Eubanks hopes to make Great Clips a cut above the competition.

