Main Attraction

What draws women to entrepreneurship?
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the August 1998 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Inquiring minds want to know--why are so many women starting their own businesses?

It's probably not for the reason you think. A new study reveals an unexpected motivation, as glass-ceiling issues no longer take center stage. It seems women today--like so many men in the past--are simply inspired by the idea of entrepreneurship.

These and other entrepreneurial motivations are highlighted in Paths to Entrepreneurship, a study by three women's organizations: the National Foundation for Women Business Owners (NFWBO), Catalyst, and The Committee of 200. Conducted last year, the study polled a random sample of 800 male and female business owners nationwide.

The findings indicate that when it comes to launching their own businesses, most women are lured by an entrepreneurial idea (35 percent). Surprisingly, only 22 percent of respondents cited the glass-ceiling issue.

Fifty-eight percent of women with private-sector experience insisted that the corporate world could never lure them back from their entrepreneurial ventures. "Women feel they can do for themselves better than what they were doing for their employers," says Mary Mattis of Catalyst. "[They know] they can work smarter."

Quick Picks

Make your company the talk of the town.

  • Publicity seekers: The Business Media Registry links journalists with entrepreneurs who have stories to tell. For $75, you can get listed in the referral database, receive tips for giving better interviews and more. Call the American Business Women's Association at (816) 361-6621.
  • Winner's circle: Coffee company Melitta North America Inc. in Clearwater, Florida, is looking for this year's Melitta Bentz Woman of Innovation and Invention Award winner. The $5,000 grand prize will be presented in October. Call (813) 524-4803 for an application, due August 31.

Contact Sources

Catalyst, (212) 514-7600, http://www.catalystwomen.org

National Foundation for Women Business Owners, (301) 495-4975, http://www.nfwbo.org

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

Why You Should Start a Business Only While You Have a Job

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Think You're Ready for a New Venture? Answer These 5 Questions First.