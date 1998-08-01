Puppy Love

Barking up the right tree.
Beware the Dachshund. Pass by the Pekingese. Steer clear of the Old English Sheepdog. As for Lhasa Apsos, well, don't even get us started. The truth is, it's not so doggone easy for best-friend-seeking entrepreneurs to pick the perfect pooch.

That's where psychology professor Stanley Coren comes in. Author of Why We Love the Dogs We Do: How to Find the Dog That Matches Your Personality (The Free Press), Coren was kind enough to work with Entrepreneur to compose a profile of the ideal dog breed for small-business owners. The results aren't exactly conclusive; nonetheless, it's interesting to see what a little canine matchmaking reveals. Assuming entrepreneurs are extroverted, dominant, controlling and have neither overly warm nor cool personalities, Coren says the three categories of canine that are the best possible best friends for our readers are: Independent, Self-Assured and Steady dogs.

Independent pooches, according to Coren, are personable and strong-willed. Examples include Airedales, Dalmatians, Irish Setters and Siberian Huskies. Self-Assured dogs, by contrast, are spontaneous and occasionally audacious. Yorkshire Terriers, Jack Russell Terriers and Miniature Pinschers fit into this feisty group. Last but not least are the good-natured Steady dogs. Basset Hounds, Beagles, Great Danes and Bulldogs belong to this group.

Of course, all this analysis won't guard against a case of puppy love at first sight. As any dog lover knows, a pair of big brown eyes, a wet nose and a wagging tail can be an irresistible combination.

