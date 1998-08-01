Foreign Aid

International franchisees find easier access to capital.
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

The Export-Import Bank (Ex-Im Bank) of the United States is making it easier for franchisors and their foreign franchisees to access funds for capital equipment and ongoing purchases of U.S.-manufactured products and services through short- and medium-term insurance programs.

"We help [foreign franchisees of U.S. companies or distributors of U.S. products] who don't know what to do on the financing end," says Christine Topoulos of the Ex-Im Bank, which is based in Washington, DC.

"Franchising is an industry in which the United States has a strong presence," says Topoulous, "and we'd like to make sure American jobs grow by supporting growth overseas."

To qualify, businesses must provide proof their products contain at least 51 percent U.S.-made parts. For more information, visit http://www.exim.gov, or call (800) 565-EXIM, ext. 3515.

