When moms meet franchising.

August 1, 1998 2 min read

This story appears in the August 1998 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Suzanne Schmidt founded a unique service that fulfills both the needs of mothers who want to run a homebased business and working moms seeking quality child care. Schmidt's child-care franchise, Monday Morning America Inc., launched in 1989, appears to spell satisfaction for everyone.

Monday Morning Moms franchises bring reassurance and simplification to what is sometimes a frantic search by parents seeking a nurturing, safe environment for their children. Providing background, health and home safety checks of its potential franchisees, the Bridgewater, New Jersey-based company's guidelines give new meaning to the phrase "choosy moms": After screening, fewer than 5 percent of homebased moms are even considered.

The good news is, unlike traditional family day-care setups, Monday Morning Moms are provided liability insurance, vacation and holiday pay, and even stand-in "Moms" to take their places when they're sick. Franchisees care for children in groups limited to three and receive ongoing training.

As child-care reform continues to birth industry-friendly legislation and, according to Monday Morning Moms, the number of women in the workplace grows toward an estimated 75 percent of all women by 2000, this multibillion-dollar industry is clearly in its infancy, with the best yet to come.

Contact Source

Monday Morning America Inc., (800) 335-4MOM, http://www.mondayam.com