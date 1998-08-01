Net Alert

Protect yourself against Internet opportunity scams.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the August 1998 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

You've been warned repeatedly to check out business and franchise opportunities, especially if they promise easy money. But while some scams are easy to spot, many con artists have gotten quite good at luring investors--especially over the Internet. So how can you tell if an offer is too good to be true?

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) recently released a Consumer Alert notice, "Net-Based Business Opportunities: Beware of Flop-portunities," which includes the following tips for researching business and franchise opportunities offered on the Internet:

  • 4Remember, seminar "trainers" and "consultants" are often there to sell you a business opportunity, not to provide a true learning experience.
  • 4Investigate all earnings claims by visiting others who have invested in the opportunity.
  • 4Get all company claims in writing.
  • 4Don't accept the company's list of references in lieu of a list of franchise or business opportunity owners.
  • 4If it's a franchise, request a disclosure document--the company is required by law to provide you with one.

To check out FTC publications on this and other topics, visit the FTC's Web site at http://www.ftc.gov and click on "Consumer Protection," or write to the Consumer Response Center, Federal Trade Commission, Washington, DC 20580.

What's New

By Rachel Balko

  • Atlanta-based Popeyes Chicken & Biscuits is collaborating with casual dining giant Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises, based in Chicago, to create "Popeyes Cajun Kitchen," a new chain of French Quarter-themed restaurants. The first of the New Orleans-style bistros, which will feature open kitchens, is slated to open this fall in Chicago, with a second location planned for Atlanta sometime next year.
  • Thomas K. Gandee, a former franchisee of Floor Coverings International (FCI), is now the Forest Park, Georgia-based company's new owner and CEO. In less than one year, Gandee, 50, went from franchisee of the mobile floor covering company to director of national accounts to president--and ultimately to his present position.
  • The Franchise Center at the University of Texas at El Paso will hold a Franchise Management seminar October 1-3 at the El Paso Camino Real Hotel. For more information, call (915) 747-7730.

Contact Source

ServiceMaster-Boise, 408 N. Allumbaugh, Boise, ID 83704, fax: (208) 322-3353.

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

Why You Should Start a Business Only While You Have a Job

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Think You're Ready for a New Venture? Answer These 5 Questions First.