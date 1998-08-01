The Clock Is Ticking . . .

A word from the articles editor.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the August 1998 issue of HomeOfficeMag.com. Subscribe »

Recently, one of our customer service representatives took an order for a subscription to Entrepreneur's HomeOffice and, in doing so, attempted to enter the credit card expiration date 5/31/00. "Card has expired" flashed across the computer screen as the order-taker sat there, stumped. That little flashing warning was as ominous as the Jaws theme song ever was.

It was our first personal encounter with the Y2K problem.

About a year ago, when we first heard the term Y2K, we scoffed. Already tired of millennium hype, we thought the term silly and condescending, a hip/nerdy marketing ploy, a born cliché. We tested people we knew: "Y2K--what do you think that means?" People groaned when we told them.

Then came the Y2K computer scare, and we started to take matters a little more seriously. Usually, when publications addressed the Y2K problem, they indicated sweeping, earth-shattering, tidal wave-type ramifications. As objective as journalists are supposed to be, readers could detect an undercurrent of hysteria.

Originally, we put staff writer G. David Doran on the case, assigning him to write a short news blurb on how the Y2K computer problem would affect homebased business owners. He came back a week later in partial shock, pledging to leave the country for Haiti. David may sometimes lean toward the melodramatic, but there was true fear in his eyes. "This is big," he said.

We agreed. David's article, "Crash Landing" on page 48, points out that homebased business owners are far from safe in this whole Y2K fiasco. Working from home, you may feel isolated, but you're actually very, very connected. These connections, linking you to everything from government agencies and public utility companies to your customers and suppliers, could potentially come crashing down like a house of hard drives. But lest we be accused of jumping on the gloom-and-doom bandwagon, we also provide some practical tips for emerging at 12:01 a.m. on January 1, 2000, relatively unscathed.

After all this, we've finally come to grips with Y2K. Our motto (which you can borrow) is "Expect the best . . . prepare for the worst."

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

Why You Should Start a Business Only While You Have a Job

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Think You're Ready for a New Venture? Answer These 5 Questions First.