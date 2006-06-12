Why I Love (and Hate) Being a Work-at-Home Mom

June 12, 2006 4 min read

I created an entire business just so I could be a work-at-home mom. But is it a blessing or a curse? It depends on which day you ask me. Let me tell you what I really think.

I hate being a work-at-home mom because:

No one respects that I'm actually at work. My husband, friends and family still call me throughout the day and expect me to be able to talk on the phone even if it's my precious work time.

My children are almost more tortured having me work at home because throughout the day, I'm constantly having to tell them, "Not now, honey. I have to work". (If I worked at a "real" office, I'd only have to say good-bye once during the day.)

When I'm on the phone with an important client, my child almost always comes in whining, pulling on my clothes or knocking over my pencil holder. If my husband or nanny manages to keep them out, I undoubtedly hear them whining or crying and then I'm tortured because I know I could calm them down.

My office is often a mess and important papers are covered in crayon scratchings because I'll let my children do almost anything in my office just to get another minute on e-mail.

My e-mails and phone conversations are incredibly brief so I can just get my point across, but now everyone thinks I'm rude and abrupt.

I wake up to start work at 5:00 a.m. so I can work alone while my family sleeps. And then my 5-year-old decides to wake up early and join me. So I set him up on the computer playing "Dora The Explorer" so I can get some more work done. I try to focus as I type up some e-mails, but I can't really work for two consecutive minutes because he keeps needing my help.

I've done live radio interviews from my home only to be embarrassingly interrupted by the barking of my dog.