Straight To Video

September 1, 1998 2 min read

Unlike CD-ROMs, Digital Video Disks (DVDs) have the data storage capacity to hold a full-length movie --with room left for subtitles in four languages! If your laptop doesn't have a DVD drive, Margi Systems' DVD-to-Go PC card lets you add DVD capability without the cost of installing an internal drive. Just insert the card in the PCMCIA slot, attach an external DVD drive, and voilà! Interactive sales presentations are at your fingertips, without making unreasonable demands on laptop batteries and memory. If your laptop already has a DVD drive, use DVD-to-Go to obtain Dolby digital surround sound and broadcast-quality video.

Super Model

Whoever said beauty is only skin-deep didn't have a Toshiba Equium 100 PC sitting on their desktop. The Equium's slim chassis incorporates a 15-inch digital LCD flat-panel monitor that rotates up to 90 degrees to accommodate landscape or portrait displays, presenting a crisp, clear color display that emits zero radiation. Its elegant design takes up less than half the desk space of a 17-inch CRT monitor. But the Equium is not just another pretty face. A 266 MHz or 300 MHz Pentium II processor, 64MB DRAM, a 3GB or 4GB hard drive, and a 16X CD-ROM drive provide the reliability and high performance that business applications and multitasking environments demand.

TRUE GRIT

Embarrassed by that grimy ring around your hard drive? Does your display screen have that not-so-factory-fresh look? Do your fingers stick to the keys when you type? If so, clean up your laptop's act with Memorex's Portable Computer Cleaning Kit. The kit, which comes in a handy portable carrying case, includes a can of compressed air to dislodge dirt and dust from internal components and crevices, foam-tipped swabs for beautifying crusty keyboards, and a cloth that's specifically designed to wipe off unsightly smears, smudges and fingerprints from display screens.

