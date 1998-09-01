Special Events
Chain Drug Marketing Association Fall Show
September 9-12, Hynes Convention Center, Boston; Sheraton Boston Hotel & Towers. Contact Kelly Doran, Chain Drug Marketing Association, 4315 W. Nine Mile Rd., Novi, MI 48376, (248) 449-9300.
Entrepreneur Magazine's Small Business Expo
September 12-13, Bayside Expo Center, Boston. Contact Expo Department, Entrepreneur Media Inc., 2392 Morse Ave., Irvine, CA 92614, (949) 261-2325.
Digital Spectrum '98
September 13-16, Hotel del Coronado, San Diego. Business communication, management and production technologies; pre-press, printing and publishing products. Contact Jim Harvey, Graphic Communications Association, 100 Daingerfield Rd., Alexandria, VA 22314, (800) 742-2666.
Business Products Industry Association '98
September 16-19, Orange County Convention Center, Orlando, Florida. Contact Randy Horshok, Business Products Industry Association, 301 N. Fairfax St., Alexandria, VA 22314-2696, (800) 542-6672.
Greeting Card Association Tech Expo '98
September 17-19, Boca Raton Resort & Club, Boca Raton, Florida. Contact Maureen Crane, Greeting Card Association, 1200 G St. N.W., #760, Washington, DC 20005, (202) 393-1778.
Hawaii Market Apparel, Gift, Jewelry And Fashion Accessory Trade Show
September 18-20, Neal S. Blaisdell Center, Honolulu. Contact Janet Williams, Douglas Trade Shows Management, P.O. Box 1087, Kaneohe, HI 96744, (800) 525-5275.
Super Computer Show/Sale
September 18-20, Dane County Expo Center, Madison, Wisconsin. Contact Rene Casterillero, Bluestar Productions, 2312 Central Ave. N.E., Minneapolis, MN 55421, (612) 788-1600.
Washington Home Design & Furniture Show
September 25-27, Washington D.C. Convention Center. Contact Kevin Scullen, Shows Inc., P.O. Box 3182, Annapolis, MD 21403, (301) 261-2180.
Pet Industry Christmas Trade Show
October 2-4, O'Hare Exposition Center, Rosemont, Illinois. Contact Colette Fairchild, H.H. Backer Associates Inc., 200 S. Michigan Ave., #840, Chicago, IL 60604, (312) 663-4040.
International Home Furnishings Market
October 15-23, downtown High Point and Thomasville, North Carolina. Contact Richard Barentine, International Home Furnishing Marketing Association, P.O. Box 5687, High Point, NC 27262, (336) 889-0203.
Entrepreneur Magazine's Small Business Expo
October 24-25, Market Hall, Dallas. Contact Expo Department, 2392 Morse Ave., Irvine, CA 92614, (949) 261-2325.
Implementing ISO 14000
October 29-30, Crowne Plaza, Las Vegas. Courses on environmental management tools and systems. Limited enrollment. Contact Amy Gerow, American Society for Quality, 611 E. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53202-4606, (800) 248-1946.