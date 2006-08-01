Marketing

Spread the Word Via PR

If you want to get the word out about your business, invest your time in public relations efforts.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Q: I'd like to get the word out about my company. Should I hire a PR firm or can I do it myself?

A: That depends. In some cases, hiring a public relations company is your smartest option. If you're in a competitive market or you're entering your industry fairly late in the game, a PR firm can likely do a better job than you can of getting the word out. On the other hand, if you're simply in need of some basic PR--and you have the time it takes to do it right--it might be wiser to save money and do it yourself. To start, remember the concept of PR is to let others know your business exists and that you are an expert source of information or advice about your industry. Being regarded as an industry expert can do wonders for your business. But how can you get your expertise known?

Start by making sure you know everything you can about your business, product and industry.

Talk to as many groups as possible. (If public speaking strikes fear in your heart, you'd better get over it. This is one skill you're going to need as an entrepreneur.) Volunteer to talk to key organizations, service clubs, business groups or anyone else who might be interested in what you have to say. Do it free of charge, of course, and keep it fun, interesting and timely.

Contact industry trade publications and volunteer to write articles, columns or opinion pieces. (If writing articles isn't among your skills, write a letter to the editor.)

Offer seminars or demonstrations related to your business (a caterer could explain how to cook Thai food, for instance).

Host--or appear as a regular guest or contributor on--a local radio or TV talk show.

Do all this, and by the time you contact media people and present yourself as an expert, you'll have plenty of credentials.

More Solutions

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Marketing

There Is More to Growth-Hacking Than You Know

Marketing

3 Common Mistakes Companies Make With Their Social Ad Strategy

Marketing

5 Effective Low-Budget Marketing Strategies for Startups