Risky Business?

Insurance makes you more secure.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
3 min read

This story appears in the October 1998 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

As an international entrepreneur, you face risks every day you do business. The cargo you're exporting could fall off the ship, or it might get stolen in transit. Or maybe a customer went out of business and didn't pay for the last shipment you delivered. Even acts of nature can throw a wrench into an otherwise smoothly functioning global business. So if you haven't already, it's time to consider whether or not you're prepared for what the future might bring.

Insurance offers protection, peace of mind and much more. "The reason you use [insurance] to mitigate risk is so you can increase your business," says Jeffrey Meyer, director of international trade programs at Wright State University in Dayton, Ohio. "It's a means by which you can go into more risky markets to get more business, and that makes your business more competitive."

The types of coverage available to exporters are numerous and include cargo insurance (to protect your goods in transit), credit insurance (to protect against nonpayment), fire and theft insurance, and foreign investment and trade risk insurance (for confiscation or expropriation of your property overseas).

Policies can be purchased separately or together in a "package deal" offered by many insurers. To determine the kind of protection you'll need, consider each country and situation individually, and research the risks involved. You may even want to talk to a professional consultant. But no matter what, says Meyer, "You have to insure your cargo. After you get past that, you're looking to see whether you need to insure your receivables [and so on]."

Of course, certain situations allow for a degree of chance. If you have a relationship with a customer in a politically stable country, such as the United Kingdom, you might choose to forego credit insurance. But it probably wouldn't be a good idea if you're shipping to Africa, which insurers consider to be the riskiest part of the world.

The cost of insurance depends on many factors, such as where you're shipping cargo, who your customer is, how valuable the goods are and the means by which you ship. And policies, which expire anywhere from after one transaction to after one year, should be reviewed on a continual basis. Says Meyer, "If you want to do it right, you should match your risk management tools to the situation."

Fast Track

Names and ages: Michael Howarth, 47, (pictured on the left) and Henry Mohrschladt, 54

Company name and description: Cabo Yachts Inc. is a designer and manufacturer of sportfishing boats.

Honorable mention: In June, Cabo won the SBA's 1998 Exporter of the Year award, thanks to implementing creative overseas marketing plans, overcoming exporting glitches, developing solid trading partners and quickly increasing export profits.

Based: Adelanto, California

Founded: 1991

Start-up costs: $710,000

1997 sales: $20 million (approximately $4 million of which was from international business)

1998 projections: $25 million

Setting sail: Cabo's first export was to Japan in 1994, after an intense year-long ad campaign to generate interest from customers and dealers. The company realized its first profits that same year.

International waters: Cabo currently exports to 13 countries, including Ecuador, Greece, Italy, Kenya and Saipan. "Wherever there is warm, deep, clear water and fish, there are people enthusiastic about offshore sportfishing," says Mohrschladt.

Global interest: Mohrschladt says most of the world is still untouched by Cabo, and export revenues increase every year by about $1.9 million.

Next Step

  • Foreign Credit Insurance Association, (212) 306-5000
  • Your local chamber of commerce's export assistance center

Contact Source

Cabo Yachts Inc., (760) 246-8917, http://www.caboyachts.com

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

Why You Should Start a Business Only While You Have a Job

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Think You're Ready for a New Venture? Answer These 5 Questions First.