Wrist Rocket

October 1, 1998 2 min read

Dick Tracy, eat your heart out. The Beepwear pager watch by Timex and Motorola can receive and hold 16 alphanumeric messages of up to 104 characters each. It uses Motorola's 900 MHz Flex pager technology and SkyTel's nationwide communications network to provide paging service any time, anywhere. Although small and lightweight, Beepwear is a rugged, splash-resistant, full-featured wristwatch with dual time zones, 10 alarms and an Indiglo night light that flashes to alert you to incoming pages. The pager/watch can be easily detached from the wristband and slipped into a pocket or purse.

Press Any Key

A multimedia computer demands a multimedia keyboard like IBM's Rapid Access. This standard 104-key, Windows-friendly keyboard is enhanced with four customizable "hot keys" that give you one-touch access to frequently used applications such as spreadsheets, Internet browsers and word-processing applications. It also has dedicated buttons to activate Windows 95 or 98's Suspend and Help features. The Rapid Access Keyboard offers a complete set of controls for playing audio CDs, including volume, pause and mute. It comes with installation software on CD-ROM and requires Windows 95 or 98.

Featherweight Champ

Microtech's Mii Zip 100 Drive is light, thin and very portable. Using a PC card interface, the Mii Zip can store up to 100MB of data on a standard Iomega ZipDisk at a blindingly fast rate of 3.3MB per second. You can leave that clunky AC adaptor at home: The Mii Zip is powered by your laptop's internal batteries and utilizes a patented Micro Power Management System to drastically reduce energy consumption when the drive is idle. Hotswap- and plug-and-play-compatible, the Mii Zip 100 Drive is quickly and easily installed without reconfiguring or rebooting your system.

