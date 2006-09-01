My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Buying Power

How to give Generations X and Y what they want.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the September 2006 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Generations X and Y have plenty of differences, but "their fluency with technology has been a defining characteristic for both," says author Lisa Johnson, CEO and co-founder of research and marketing consultancy ReachWomen in Eugene, Oregon. Johnson wrote Mind Your X's and Y's: Satisfying the 10 Cravings of a New Generation of Consumers. Here, she reveals the 10 core cravings of this demographic and which companies are zeroing in on them best.

1. Shine the spotlight: "Extreme personalization gives marketing a new face." Jones Soda offers customized labels, creating customers' very "own" soda.

2. Raise my pulse: "Take mundane categories and infuse them with excitement." Vocation Vacations lets you try your dream job, matching you with someone who's already doing it.

3. Make loose connections: "Social networks [are shaping] buyers' appetites more than ever." Friendships and business contacts are made daily through networking sites like MySpace and Facebook.

4. Give out brand candy: "Everyday objects get sharp, intuitive design. We've all seen Target's success. Design is not a competitive edge, but a core strategy."

5. Sift through the clutter: "We're inundated with choices. We need filters to get through the crap." Roll:, a bike store, offers the top picks rather than hundreds of bikes, making shopping less complicated.

6.Keep it underground: "Find a core group; they'll spread the message." Toyota's "underground launch" of Scion to urban trendsetters now has more Gen Y consumers buying Scions than any other car brand.

7. Build it together: "It's all about the power of us connecting to influence change." Online encyclopedia Wikipedia, where users can add and edit data, revolutionized information access.

8. Bring it to life: "Go deeper into the existing experience." Each of The Kimpton Hotel Group's 40 boutique hotels focuses on a particular theme.

9. Go inward: "It's the search for relevance, blended with modern media." Relevant Media Group is a multimedia Christian youth movement whose progressive perspective really draws them in.

10. Give back: "Redefine volunteerism and the meaning of contribution." The Taproot Foundation helps match volunteers with nonprofits, supplying about $14 million in pro bono work since 2001.

More from Entrepreneur

Corene Summers helps clients advancing their health, careers and lives overall through reducing stress, tension and optimizing sleep.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

How to (Politely) Get Someone to Sign a Non-Disclosure Agreement

Small Business Heroes

3 Ways to Discover a Business Idea That Works

Starting a Business

10 Things to Consider When Choosing a Location for Your Business