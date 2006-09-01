My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Canada's Calling

Canadian fund lets investors tap natural resources.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the September 2006 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

If you haven't yet noticed, our neighbor to the north is chock-full of energy and natural resources companies that could add some pizzazz to a portfolio.

Since Maxime LeMieux took over as portfolio manager for the Fidelity Canada Fund (FICDX) in 2002, the fund's assets have soared from roughly $80 million to $3 billion. Of course, it wasn't all due to LeMieux's stock picks-the rise in oil prices and the value of the Canadian dollar helped a lot.

"There is more interest in Canada now that it offers huge resource potential for the United States, and [for this reason, it] will probably remain on [investors'] radar screens more going forward than it did in the 1990s," says LeMieux. The fund holds about 100 diversified stocks in its portfolio, a portion of them being large caps in the energy and financial services sectors.

Though LeMieux expects a shift in some stock sectors-like the energy, oil and gold-related ones-his long-term perspective is positive. He also positioned the fund to take advantage of changes in Canada's financial arena. Other bonuses include Canada's budget surplus and positive trade balance.

Best suited for those who don't mind taking on some volatility and risk, this fund counts on investors who think Canada will continue to do well on the world stage.

Dian Vujovich is an author, syndicated columnist and publisher of fund investing site www.fundfreebies.com

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

How to (Politely) Get Someone to Sign a Non-Disclosure Agreement

Small Business Heroes

3 Ways to Discover a Business Idea That Works

Starting a Business

10 Things to Consider When Choosing a Location for Your Business