My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Safe Spending

Small business credit card users now have more protection.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the September 2006 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

As of September 1, MasterCard's U.S. small-business customers will enjoy zero liability--a level of fraud protection their consumer cardholder counterparts have had for 12 years.

"Small-business owners were not always clear about what level of protection they were getting," explains Bruno Perreault, group head of global small-business and midsize enterprises for MasterCard Worldwide. "We decided to introduce zero liability to alleviate concern and to assure small-business cardholders that they are protected from misuse of the card at all times."

By protecting cardholders from responsibility for any charges incurred by an unauthorized individual, zero liability removes a reservation some entrepreneurs have had about using business rather than personal cards for their business-related purchases and expenses. "It gives small-business owners another reason to use a business card. They are afforded the same protection [as consumers] and are able to improve record-keeping," says Perreault.

Cardholders, however, are charged with "exercising reasonable care in safeguarding their cards," as well as with alerting their issuing bank to any loss, theft or unauthorized usage. What is reasonable care? "The cardholder should take appropriate action to carry the card with them and to look at their statement to identify potential [fraud]," says Perreault. "You don't, for example, want to write your PIN on your card."

Jennifer Pellet is a New York City freelance writer specializing in business and finance.

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

How to (Politely) Get Someone to Sign a Non-Disclosure Agreement

Small Business Heroes

3 Ways to Discover a Business Idea That Works

Starting a Business

10 Things to Consider When Choosing a Location for Your Business