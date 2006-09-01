My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Finance

Is Your Tax Information Safe?

Potential changes in IRS rules could leave you exposed.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the September 2006 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Does the thought of strangers poring over your tax return make you squirm? If so, it may come as an unpleasant surprise that a proposed change to privacy regulations issued by the IRS would enable tax preparers to sell or disclose information on client tax returns without permission.

The change to current regulations--which require preparers to disclose information only with the consent of the taxpayer--has raised the ire of taxpayers, tax preparation companies and legislators alike. "The proposed IRS rules would allow the companies that do your taxes to sell your private information to whom-ever they want--credit card companies, telemarketers, junk mail distributors," says Sen. Barack Obama (D-IL), who sponsored a Senate bill that would pre-empt the IRS' plan. "Our tax returns contain personal and confidential information that no American would ever want sold to the highest bidder--Social Security numbers, information about children, income, assets and debts."

Critics of the change point out that transmitting personal financial information increases the risk of identity theft or financial fraud. "Taxpayers should feel confident that the details of their personal finances will be protected by the professional tax preparers to whom they are entrusted," says Rep. Melissa Bean (D-IL), who sponsored companion legislation in the House. "Yet, IRS rules make it easier for that information to be sold, transmitted and potentially stolen. This bill is necessary to secure the peace of mind taxpayers deserve."

Jennifer Pellet is a New York City freelance writer specializing in business and finance.

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
The Tax and Legal Playbook

The Tax and Legal Playbook

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Finance

How I Built $500 in Credit to $500,000

Finance

5 Biggest Credit Card Scams and What You Can Do to Protect Yourself

Finance

5 Ways to Keep Your Business Finances Healthy