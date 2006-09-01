My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Growth Strategies

Do You Need a Life Insurance Policy for You or Key Employees?

Ensure company longevity with life insurance policies.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the September 2006 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

What would the financial impact on your company be if you or one of your key employees died? Life insurance can soften the economic blow and provide the necessary cash to stay in business during the tran-sition, says Larry Singer, an insurance agent with New Jersey Life & Casualty Associates in Livingston.

If you've guaranteed a business loan, it's likely that the lender will call the loan on your death, leaving your successors without critical working capital. "A business owner has the obligation to protect the ongoing viability of the business," says Singer. Not only should you have enough life insurance to cover company debt, but you should also have coverage to replace lost income and fund the costs of replacing yourself and key staffers.

An important issue to consider when purchasing life insurance is the ownership of the policy and the beneficiary. If the business is the beneficiary, the proceeds could be subject to the general creditors of the company. If an individual, such as a spouse or partner, is the beneficiary, the survivors have more flexibility in their financial decisions.

"[Ownership] and the designation of beneficiary are very important to avoid problems with creditors and to keep the proceeds from becoming taxable," Singer says. Before writing life insurance, your agent should review any loan and lease documents and be educated on the obligations of your business.

Jacquelyn Lynn is a freelance business writer in Orlando, Florida.

More from Entrepreneur

Brittney's a Certified Financial Planner who can help you manage your business and personal finances and navigate the ups and downs of starting a business.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Growth Strategies

3 Ways the 'Crystal,' Not Just the 'Glass,' Ceiling Blocks Your Growth

Growth Strategies

Watch Out for These 4 Warning Signs on the Road to Success

Growth Strategies

4 Ways to Grow Your Business Fast (Without Rushing)