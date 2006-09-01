My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Finance

Do Hybrid Securities Belong in Your Portfolio?

Hybrid securities are becoming increasingly common, but weigh your options before you decide to invest.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the September 2006 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Hybrids are surging in popularity these days, but the attraction has nothing to do with high gas prices. Hybrid securities, not hybrid cars, are what we're talking about. It's worth noting that the reasons for the spike have everything to do with what's good for the offering institutions and little to do with what's good for individual investors. But hybrids have legitimate uses for savvy investors.

Hybrid investments are part equity and part debt, and can take many forms. The most common type is a bond that can be converted into stock, known as a convertible bond. Hybrids are an increasingly cheap way for companies to raise money. Changes by the Federal Reserve and the credit rating services last year gave companies new incentives, allowing them to count hybrids differently for regulatory and credit-rating purposes. So corporate America rushed to make 2006 the year of the hybrid.

In the broadest possible sense, hybrids act like bonds but carry some of the upside (and downside) potential of stocks. They generally kick off an income stream and will have a very long or even perpetual maturity. In the case of convertible bonds, a hybrid will carry a conversion feature allowing the bond to turn into shares of stock at a predetermined price--40 shares of stock, for example, for each $1,000 in bonds. That means that the value of the convertible will rise along with the company's stock, even if it won't be dollar-for-dollar.

In any case, there are some significant caveats. Hybrids are riskier than traditional bonds, for one thing, because they rate lower in the case of bankruptcy. They also tend to be callable, meaning your upside potential will be limited. If the stock price rises too high, the convertible will probably get pulled out from under you. Even so, because of the equity upside, you'll probably have to settle for lower interest rates than on traditional debt investments.

Brokers will be working the phones this year to sell more hybrids, so think hard before you take the bait. These should never make up too large a percentage of your portfolio, because the cumulative effect of stock prices, interest rates, and conversion and call features makes it difficult to pin down a value. Buyer certainly beware.

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
The Tax and Legal Playbook

The Tax and Legal Playbook

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Finance

How I Built $500 in Credit to $500,000

Finance

5 Biggest Credit Card Scams and What You Can Do to Protect Yourself

Finance

5 Ways to Keep Your Business Finances Healthy