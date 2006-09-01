My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Woman's Work

Marketing to high-powered women
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
Writer and Author, Specializing in Business and Finance
2 min read

This story appears in the September 2006 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Woman's Work Forget the outdated Old Boys' Network. Leslie Grossman, author of SELLsation! How Companies Can Capture Today's Hottest Market: Women Business Owners and Executives, says the real power today lies in the New Women's Network. The rising tide of female entrepreneurs and executives represents what Grossman calls a "double whammy"--women who make purchasing decisions for their companies as well as their households.

Selling to this audience of high-powered women requires more than just a slick pitch, says Grossman, who is also co-founder of Women's Leadership Exchange, a New York City organization that helps foster women leaders. "These women buy because of relationships. They need to feel as though they can trust the company or person with whom they are doing business," she explains.

In her book, Grossman outlines other "hot buttons" for female executives. Among them:

  • Educate them. These women want information. They want to know specifically why your product or service is the best option.
  • Offer choices. Grossman says that if executive women feel as though they're only being given one choice, they will be compelled to seek out other providers.

The good news is that, because they've done their homework, executive women customers often become great sources of referrals to other customers--especially other women executives.

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Black Female Founders Face Constant Rejection. They're Thriving Anyway.

Starting a Business

Where Should You Locate Your Business? Here Are 5 Vital Things to Consider.

Small Business Heroes

3 Ways to Discover a Business Idea That Works