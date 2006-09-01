My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Toppling Trolls

Patent trolls take a hit in a Supreme Court ruling.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the September 2006 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

In what some are calling the biggest patent law decision in a decade, the U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that patent owners are not necessarily entitled to a permanent injunction against another company using the patent in commerce. By siding with eBay in the case eBay v. MercExchange, the court tipped the balance toward companies that actually use patented innovations, and away from inventors, their estates and so-called "patent trolls."

Patent trolls make money by buying patents on various bits of technology and threatening litigation against companies that use that innovation. The companies are forced to either pay a license--often far more than the patent is worth--or face a permanent injunction against using it.

A U.S. district court ruled that eBay had indeed violated a patent owned by tiny, Virginia-based MercExchange. However, it ruled that eBay could use the innovation until it had a chance to design around it. A federal appellate court overthrew that ruling, following procedure for granting a permanent injunction whenever there's a patent infringement. But the Supreme Court reversed the decision, declaring that district courts may consider several factors in these cases, focusing on traditional doctrines of equity--in other words, what's fair. And that's good news for companies.

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

How to (Politely) Get Someone to Sign a Non-Disclosure Agreement

Small Business Heroes

3 Ways to Discover a Business Idea That Works

Starting a Business

10 Things to Consider When Choosing a Location for Your Business