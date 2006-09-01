Payback Time

Think interns are free labor? That could be changing.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the September 2006 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Steven Rothberg, founder of Minneapolis-based career site CollegeRecruiter.com, sees more companies offering paid internships to get a leg up on hiring in an increasingly tight employment market. Employers who face a talent shortage want to recruit more college grads. "The most economical way of doing that," Rothberg says, "is through a strong internship program."

It's difficult to know exactly how many paid internships are out there because more than 85 percent of paid internships are unadvertised, according to PLP Research. But one thing is certain: Companies see internships as an essential recruiting tool. A 2005 business survey by the National Association of Colleges & Employers, a Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, organization that provides information on the college-educated work force to employers and college career centers, revealed that 75 percent of employers see recruiting entry-level talent as the primary purpose of internships. "Twenty years ago, [internships] might not have been quite as important," says Camille Luckenbaugh, research director of NACE. "But today, everyone talks about internships."

Small employers still favor unpaid internships, says Rothberg. But as more employers start to pay their interns, it might put pressure on all firms to ante up.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Cannabis Capital

Cannabis Capital

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Starting a Business

Telltale Signs That You Shouldn't Be Raising Venture Capital

Starting a Business

How to Make Money as a Musician

Starting a Business

Here's How I Started the Business That Appeared on 'Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch'