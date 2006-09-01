5 global business books you need to read.

September 1, 2006 1 min read

This story appears in the September 2006 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

When I'm not working, I spend a great deal of time reading. Here are my five favorite books in the sphere of global business.

1. The World Is Flat by Thomas L. Friedman lays it on the line that globalization is driven not by governments, major conglomerates or giant trading companies, but by entrepreneurs.

2. The Next Global Stage by Kenichi Ohmae prepares us for what is yet to come in globalization--from trends to how those trends will impact our futures.

3. The Travels of a T-Shirt in the Global Economy by Pietra Rivoli explores the global economic, political and social forces that come to bear on a T-shirt.

4. The Box by Marc Levinson details how a disruptive technology--a box--made shipping worldwide a lot simpler and cheaper.

5. The 86 Percent Solution by Vijay Mahajan and Kamini Banga provides unique insights and solutions on how to unleash new growth and profitability by serving emerging markets--the 86 percent of the world that has a gross national product per capita of less than U.S. $10,000 a year.