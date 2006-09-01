On the Move

Simplifying a complicated mass transit system was no easy task--but it's what put this entrepreneur on the fast track to success.

Innovation stems from creative thinking, blatant risk taking or, as in Chinedu Echeruo's case, sheer frustration. Echeruo, 33, was so tired of battling New York City's complicated subway maze that, in 2004, he launched HopStop.com , an online city transit guide that provides free door-to-door subway and bus directions--and relief for riders. Since then, he has introduced additional services enabling users to send a text message or call for on-the-go assistance.