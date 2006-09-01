My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Change Agent

Providing urban marketing know-how to corporate America, this entrepreneur moves to his own beat.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the September 2006 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Vital Stats: Brett Wright, 37, of Nu America Agency

Company: New York City advertising,marketing and promotion agency focusing on the urban market

2006 Projected Sales: $7 million

Life-Changing Leap: The decision to leave his comfortable job as a music industry exec to start his own business was a heavy one for Wright, who at the time had a new house and a pregnant wife to support. But not taking therisk just didn't fit with his personality. Says Wright, "I'm not the type of person who does well when I can't touch things and mold them on a daily basis."

Urban Development: In 2001, Wright co-founded Nu America with another music impresario, Andre Harrell, 45. The timing couldn't have been better: Record companies were struggling to market their artists; meanwhile, corporate America wanted to make its brands hip. Using their talent relationships and understanding of hip-hop and youth culture, the partners created a compelling proposition for clients like Pepsi and Alizé that wanted to target this market while upping the cool factor of their products.

New Attitude: Eschewing the kinds of street teams and promotional tactics heavily used by its competitors, Nu America creates a custom program for each client and brings in specialists on a project-by-project basis. Wright's firm also does the promotional "grunt work" larger agencies shy away from, such as contests and product giveaways. It's a successful approach: "We built a service that gets products in the hands of the appropriate consumers."

Driven To Succeed: Nu America isn't Wright's sole focus--an innovator at heart, he's actively exploring other ventures. In 2004, Wright and another partner launched Uptown, a regional lifestyle magazine targeting affluent blacks ages 25 to 44. Separately, Wright also launched Harlem Wing & Waffle with two other partners. Nu America designed the logo and promotional materials for the restaurant chain. As Wright says, "My motivation is that every day is a new challenge, and that's very exciting."

More from Entrepreneur

Brittney's a Certified Financial Planner who can help you manage your business and personal finances and navigate the ups and downs of starting a business.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

How to (Politely) Get Someone to Sign a Non-Disclosure Agreement

Small Business Heroes

3 Ways to Discover a Business Idea That Works

Starting a Business

10 Things to Consider When Choosing a Location for Your Business