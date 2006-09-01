My Queue

The Benefits of Local Online Advertising

Discover the benefits of local online advertising.
This story appears in the September 2006 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Customers are increasingly looking online for local businesses. Online advertising that targets local markets is a growing area on the internet, and the big search engines are working to refine their offerings. Yahoo! Local has made a move by introducing Featured Listings. It's a straightforward, subscription-based, self-serve model that offers a tier of flat-rate monthly fees for advertising.

The cost starts at $25 per month and includes guaranteed premium placement in Yahoo! Local, detailed reports of your listing's performance, and a customizable listing and business details page. Rates can vary with business location and category--high-population areas like New York City and high-demand business categories like florists command rates of up to $300 per month. Featured Listings does offer a simple way for businesses to test out the local online advertising market and find out firsthand if the returns justify the investment.

