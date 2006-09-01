Discover the benefits of local online advertising.

September 1, 2006 1 min read

This story appears in the September 2006 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Customers are increasingly looking online for local businesses. Online advertising that targets local markets is a growing area on the internet, and the big search engines are working to refine their offerings. Yahoo! Local has made a move by introducing Featured Listings . It's a straightforward, subscription-based, self-serve model that offers a tier of flat-rate monthly fees for advertising.