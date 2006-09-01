Marketing

Drive Traffic with Link Popularity

The road to link popularity.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the September 2006 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Getting links to your website is critical. First, links from quality sites direct quality prospects to your business. And there's a second benefit: Search engines reward sites that have great link popularity with higher rankings in search results.

Want an easy way to find link partners? Start with your competitors. Companies that link to them might link to you. All you need is the marketing insider's secret code for uncovering their treasure. Go to a search engine such as Google, MSN Search or Yahoo!, and instead of typing a keyword into the search field, type "link:" and a competitor's URL (for example, link:www.competitor.com). Also try adding a space between the colon and the first "w."

Voil�! The search engine will display the web pages that link to your competitor. In one step, you'll spot sites that could link to yours if you ask, trade links or pay them. You can find out who's linking to you, too. You might want to create formal partnerships with companies that already support your business. Of course, if you see your business getting a bad rap online, resolve the situation quickly. Your link popularity is in your control.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Marketing

Why Startups Must Tirelessly Communicate Their Value Proposition

Marketing

3 Things I Learned About Sales by Volunteering for a Presidential Campaign

Marketing

How Purpose-Driven Marketing Can Help Small Businesses Compete Against Large Companies