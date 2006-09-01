Drive Traffic with Link Popularity

The road to link popularity.

September 1, 2006 2 min read

Getting links to your website is critical. First, links from quality sites direct quality prospects to your business. And there's a second benefit: Search engines reward sites that have great link popularity with higher rankings in search results.

Want an easy way to find link partners? Start with your competitors. Companies that link to them might link to you. All you need is the marketing insider's secret code for uncovering their treasure. Go to a search engine such as Google, MSN Search or Yahoo!, and instead of typing a keyword into the search field, type "link:" and a competitor's URL (for example, link:www.competitor.com). Also try adding a space between the colon and the first "w."