For one couple, finding the right franchise match was as easy as 1, 2, 3.

September 1, 2006 2 min read

When Thomas Cotten set out to find a franchise, he had a seemingly impossible order. "I was looking for a business that didn't require a lot of startup capital. I didn't want to carry any inventory, I wanted a service business, I wanted to be able to work out of my home, and I didn't want any employees," he says. Today, Thomas, 41, and his wife, Michelle, 38, do have employees, but otherwise, their Columbia, South Carolina, AccuTrak Inventory Specialists franchise met their personal criteria--and more.

As genius as Thomas, a former polymer chemist, and Michelle, a stay-at-home mom, are, their most important skill in owning an AccuTrak Inventory Specialists franchise is just knowing how to count. After all, physically counting inventory is the service the Cottens have been providing various companies since they opened for business in 2000. They currently serve clients ranging from small grocery stores to hospital pharmacies and even a plant nursery.