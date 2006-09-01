What's New

A franchise with character is coming your way.

After 76 years of comic-strip fun, Dagwood Bumstead, a "Blondie" character famous for his multilayered sandwiches, is finally giving consumers and entrepreneurs something they can sink their teeth into. In May, Tampa, Florida-based Dagwood's Sandwich Shoppes made its franchising debut and is expecting growth with the help of area developers and unit franchisees. CEO Lamar Berry expects up to 900 stores to be open by 2008 and plans to take the franchise international next year. After all, "Blondie" does have a following in 55 countries.