Special Events

Mark Your Calendars

October 1, 1998 2 min read

Entrepreneur Magazine's Small Business Expo

October 24-25, Dallas Market Center, Market Hall. Contact Expo Department, Entrepreneur Media Inc., 2392 Morse Ave., Irvine, CA 92614, (949) 261-2325.

New Women: New Leadership

October 29-30, Plaza Hotel, New York City. Leadership issues facing women in the next millennium. Contact Judith Addington, Gazelle Productions, P.O. Box 1102, Darien, CT 06820, (203) 319-3630.

Se Habla Español: "Two Languages, One Market"

November 2-4, Century Plaza Hotel and Tower, Los Angeles. Media, advertising and small-business workshops. Contact Donna Cather, Hispanic Business, 360 S. Hope Ave., #300-C, Santa Barbara, CA 93105, (805) 682-5843.

Small Business Tech Expo

November 3-5, John B. Hynes Convention Center, Boston. Services and products to help small firms commercialize technology; information on consulting, marketing, accounting, and financial investment for small technology companies. Contact Del DelaBarre, DelaBarre & Associates Inc., 224 W. Washington St., #3, Sequim, WA 98382, (360) 683-1828.

School & Home Office Products Association Show

November 4-7, Georgia World Congress Center, Atlanta. Contact Lisa Feldman, School & Home Office Products Association, 3055 Kettering Blvd., #401, Dayton, OH 45439, (800) 854-7467.

Hawaii Market Cash & Carry Merchandise Expo

November 7-9, Neal S. Blaisdell Exhibition Center, Honolulu. Trade show to market close-out items and products for business use or resale; buyers of businesses invited. Contact Douglas Trade Shows, P.O. Box 1247, Kaneohe, HI 96744, (800) 525-5275.

Southern Christmas Show

November 12-22, Charlotte Merchandise Mart, Charlotte, North Carolina. Christmas gifts and arts and crafts. Contact Christine Swan, Southern Shows Inc., P.O. Box 36859, Charlotte, NC 28236, (800) 849-0248.

11th Annual Southeast Capital Connection

November 15-16, Charleston Place Riviera, Charleston, South Carolina. Businesses seeking growth capital can apply to make a presentation to investors. Fifteen companies (maximum) will be selected to present and 10 companies (maximum) will be chosen to exhibit. Contact Juli Finnell, Phase Four, P.O. Box 21588, 9 Liberty St., Charleston, SC 29403, (843) 953-5470.

Medtrade Exhibition & Conference

November 18-21, Georgia World Congress, Atlanta. Manufacturers, retailers and distributors in health-care and sub-acute-care industries. Contact Chris Corsbie, Medtrade Management, 1130, Hightower Trail, Atlanta, GA 30350-6202, (770) 998-9800.

Entrepreneur Magazine's Small Business Expo

December 5-6, Broward County Convention Center, Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. Contact Expo Department, Entrepreneur Media Inc., 2392 Morse Ave., Irvine, CA 92614, (949) 261-2325.