Bridging the Gap

Donations keep this company alive, while it keeps the hospitalized in touch with loved ones.

September 1, 2006 1 min read

When Sona Mehring of Eagan, Minnesota, built a website for a hospitalized friend to communicate with family and friends, she didn't expect to become a charitable phenomenon. But similar website requests followed, and Mehring found that people preferred to keep in touch through a personalized, secure website rather than make the emotional chain of phone calls that normally accompanies critical illness. As unsolicited donations from end users flowed in for her mounting pro bono work, Mehring, 44, gave up her private web design business to start the nonprofit CaringBridge in 1997.