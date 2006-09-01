Got a great food idea? Submit it directly to Kraft.

September 1, 2006 2 min read

Food for thought Got a great idea for a new food product? Now there's an easier way to make your innovative idea a reality: Instead of pitching to a Kraft executive to try to get a sales meeting, simply submit your concept online.

In May, the $34 billion food and beverage giant launched its Innovate With Kraft program, offering for the first time a standardized process for the public to submit ideas for tasty new products, unique packaging ideas or innovative business processes or systems.

"We've always been open to receiving ideas from people --we just haven't had a user-friendly system to get there," says Todd Abraham, vice president of global research and technology strategy for Kraft Foods. "So this really enables people to get their ideas in front of us."