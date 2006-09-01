Keep Track of Phone Calls
This story appears in the September 2006 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »
Nice Office contact management software offers a twist: When used with your wireless phone, it helps you track the amount of time spent on phone calls, making it a great solution for bill-by-the-hour businesspeople who need to track the time they spend with customers. Users can enter appointments, contacts and mailings into the software's traditional contact management options, and the data is available to a company's executives as well as the person working on the contact. The web-enabled service is free; packages with additional features cost up to $49.95 per month. -G.M.