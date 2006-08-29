2007 Toyota Yaris

August 29, 2006 4 min read

A Note From The Editor

By Richard J. Newman



This is not the kind of car that usually turns heads. But the Yaris is well worth craning your neck over.

The Yaris, after all, is an ultraeconomy car, starting at less than $12,000. That's new, not used. Automobiles in this price range-such as the Echo, which the Yaris is replacing-are typically bland and spare, with few accoutrements beyond four wheels and a roof. But the Yaris, which is one of Toyota's bestselling cars in Europe, sparkles in a humble way. First, it's cute. Especially the hatchback, which rivals the diminutive dimensions of the Mini Cooper, if not the Mini's attitude. There's very little chassis overhanging the Yaris's 14-inch wheels, which gives it a ready, spunky look. That helps with handling too. The Yaris is surprisingly sure on the highway, with modest acceleration and a stable feel, even well over the speed limit. I found it comfortable on a four-hour road trip. And on shorter drives it is downright fun, tight on curves and easy to control. The five-speed manual transmission, which I tested, is quite crisp and provides a sensation that borders on sporty.

In the cabin, there's less to please the eye. The base model is truly a bare-bones vehicle. Air conditioning is standard, but other common features, like power locks, power windows, cruise control, and even a radio, must be added on as options. Still, the interior, spare as it is, is well designed and practical. There's no center console in between the seats, but cupholders are crafted into the dashboard within an easy reach of the driver's left arm and the passenger's right. The back seat is small, but perfect for kids. And the fuel gauge-it does come with one of those-moves infrequently; fuel economy averages about 37 miles per gallon. With gas once again approaching $3 per gallon in some areas, that alone may be good reason to forego a few luxuries.

