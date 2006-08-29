2007 Dodge Caliber

August 29, 2006 4 min read

A Note From The Editor

It's supposed to appeal to active 20-somethings looking to carve out a bold identity. But I wonder if the new Dodge Caliber, an inexpensive raised wagon (AKA "crossover") might gain popularity with moms and suburbanites.

Why shouldn't it? The Caliber has a lot of features that parents appreciate just as much as do attitude-laden guys blaring hip-hop out the tailgate--including top safety ratings. It's basically an economy wagon, starting for less than $15,000, that gets decent gas mileage in the mid-20s. But it's also a faux SUV that sits higher, like a Subaru Outback, which makes the people inside feel a little more empowered than the typical budget shopper. And there are some nice basic goodies: The cargo area has a vinyl floor that's easy to wash. The standard upholstery is a stain-resistant synthetic that holds up to spilled drinks and worse, whether it comes out of a Red Bull can or a juice box. The huge glove box has a nifty compartment that holds four beverage bottles and can even use the A/C to keep them chilled. The seats fold down in all kinds of convenient ways, good for all the kids and stuff that parents need to haul around. Pile the family in.

But manage their expectations. There's a cool factor to the Caliber, since it looks young, but its road manners are a bit adolescent, too. The vehicle is nimble like a small car, but it also feels a bit rough, reminding you that this is an economy car after all. I drove the upscale R/T model with all-wheel drive--list price starting at about $20,000--which comes with a zesty 172-horsepower engine, big 18-inch tires, some suspension refinements, and other features that make it a competent road warrior. For the price, the performance is satisfying. The base model, however, is more meek. At the base price of about $14,000, the Caliber starts with a 148-horsepower engine and much smaller tires. And the interior on all models is somewhat spartan, with a squared, blocky dash that's more reminiscent of a truck than a car, and surfaces that are plasticky and hard in places. Twenty-somethings might not notice, and children won't either. If Mom and Dad aren't too particular, the Caliber is a vehicle that offers a little something for the whole family.

