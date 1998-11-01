To The Rescue

Help for Y2K shows up in the form of a loan bill in Congress.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the November 1998 issue of Business Start-Ups magazine. Subscribe »

As one Capitol Hill staffer puts it, small business is "doing the ostrich." Entrepreneurs are ignoring the Year 2000 (Y2K) problem, in which computers and embedded microprocessors in telephones and other equipment fail to recognize dates after December 31, 1999, causing havoc at the start of the new millennium.

In introducing a bill that would make $50,000 loans for fixing Y2K problems available, Sen. Christopher S. Bond (R-MO) said that testimony presented to the Senate Committee on Small Business, which he chairs, indicated that as many as 330,000 small businesses would shut down due to the Y2K problem and that an even larger number would be severely crippled.

Bond's "Small Business Year 2000 Readiness Act" (S.2372) would allow the 1,000 banks already participating in the SBA's Preferred and Certified Lenders programs to make loans of up to $50,000 with minimal paperwork. The SBA would guarantee 50 percent of the loans. The bill was introduced on July 30, just as Congress left for its August recess, limiting the possibility that it will pass before year-end.

Despite the imminent Y2K disaster, too many small businesses are keeping their heads in the sand. A study by Wells Fargo Bank showed that one in five small businesses has taken preventive action; another one in five plans to do so before January 1, 2000; two in five plan to do nothing; and one in five doesn't even know the potential problem exists.

The SBA provides educational materials via a Web site (http://www.sba.gov/y2k) and a toll-free phone number (877-789-2565), which is hooked up to a "fax-back" system.

"Time is running out," says Bond. "We need to begin a series of programs to help small businesses very soon if we intend to avoid a calamity in the year 2000."

Stephen Barlas is a freelance business reporter who covers the Washington beat for 15 magazines.

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

Why You Should Start a Business Only While You Have a Job

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Think You're Ready for a New Venture? Answer These 5 Questions First.