All Things To All People

This story appears in the November 1998 issue of Business Start-Ups magazine. Subscribe »

Equipping a small office with a fax machine, a scanner, a phone, a color printer and a copier takes up valuable space--which is why veteran SOHO entrepreneurs prefer multifunctional peripherals (MFPs) like Sharp's UX-2700CM. This MFP has a built-in infrared port for wireless transmission of documents from infrared-equipped PCs and laptops. Once the document is transferred to the MFP, you can print it in 600 dpi color or fax it to an e-mail address using a special feature. The UX-2700CM comes with software that manages documents and gives you the ability to monitor print functions as well as ink cartridge levels. It's compatible with Windows 3.1, 95 and 98.

UX-2700CM Multifunction Device
Sharp
(800) BE-SHARP
Price: $500

Strong Feelings

Imagine being able to actually feel your mouse pointer touch or roll over icons and slider bars on your computer screen. Using force- feedback technology, the Feelit mouse from Immersion physically reacts to graphical information on the screen. When your cursor meets a screen boundary, for example, the mouse pushes back in your hand, giving you the tactile impression that you're interacting with a physical object instead of a simulated one. The Feelit mouse can also simulate textures, liquids, springs or anything else that can be represented on a screen, enhancing the computing experience in virtually any software application, including word processing (you can feel the page breaks!), computer-aided design and, of course, games.

Feelit Mouse
Immersion
(800) 893-1160
http://www.immerse.com
Price: $129

It's In The Cards

SanDisk's ImageMate is a quick, easy way to transfer digital information from your audio recorder, digital camera or palmtop PC to your desktop or laptop PC. ImageMate reads and writes the CompactFlash ROM cards that are quickly becoming the standard storage media for many handheld digital devices, allowing users to download image, sound and data files up to 20 times faster than with a cable hooked to a serial port. About the size of a computer mouse, ImageMate connects to your PC via a printer connector that lets the reader share the same parallel port as your printer. The card reader and writer is not yet available for Macintosh users.

Imagemate
Sandisk
(408) 542-0500
http://www.sandisk.com
Price: $79

