Trade Shows
Sales Force Automation Conference & Expo
December 1-3, Hynes Convention Center, Boston. Contact Laurisa Brooks, Digital Consulting Inc., 204 Andover St., Andover, MA 01810, (978) 470-3870.
Entrepreneur Magazine's Small Business Expo
December 5-6, Broward County Convention Center, Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Contact Expo Department, Entrepreneur Media Inc., 2392 Morse Ave., Irvine, CA 92614, (888) 888-EXPO.
National Center For Database Marketing
December 13-15, Walt Disney World Dolphin Hotel, Orlando, Florida. Contact Kathy Goodman, Primedia Intertec, 11 River Bend Dr. S., Stamford, CT 06907-0232, (203) 358-9900.
Silicon Valley ITEC
December 15-16, McEnery Convention Center, San Jose, California. A technology show covering Y2K, advanced Internet applications and multimedia. Features national manufacturers, regional resellers and corporate decision makers. Contact Julie Rupae, American Show Management, 17700 S.W. Upper Boones Ferry Rd., #120, Portland, OR 97224, (503) 670-6119.
Macworld San Francisco
January 5-8, Moscone Convention Center, San Francisco. Features Internet, Web design, multimedia, operating systems and SOHO. Contact IDG Expo Management, 1400 Providence Hwy., Norwood, MA 02062, (781) 551-9800.
Entrepreneur Magazine's Small Business Expo
January 9-10, Seattle Center. Contact Expo Department, Entrepreneur Media Inc., 2392 Morse Ave., Irvine, CA 92614, (888) 888-EXPO.
New Orleans Gift & Jewelry Show
January 15-17, Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, New Orleans. Contact Helen Brett Enterprises Inc., 1988 University Ln., Lisle, IL 60532-4182, (630) 241-9865.
Internet Showcase '99
January 17-20, Sheraton Hotel & Marina, San Diego. Conference for Internet- and intranet-related companies, especially start-ups. Contact Tiffany Freeman, Upside Events, 2015 Pioneer Ct., Ste. P-2, San Mateo, CA 94403-1765, (650) 577-2539.
Western Conference & Expo
January 19-21, San Diego Convention Center. More than 300 product categories, including communications, computers, power supplies and software. Contact Lawrence Pierce, J. Spargo & Associates, 4400 Fair Lakes Ct., Fairfax, VA 22033, (703) 631-6200.
Promotional Products Association International Show
January 25-29, Dallas Convention Center. Distributors and suppliers of promotional products. Contact Paul Bellantone, Promotional Products Association International, 3125 Skyway Circle N., Irving, TX 75038, (972) 252-0404.
Direct Marketing To Business
February 7-10, New Orleans Marriott. Workshops and sessions on sales-lead management, integrated marketing and direct-response advertising. Contact Molly Fisher, Primedia Intertec, 11 River Bend Dr. S., Stamford, CT 06907-0232, (203) 358-9900.