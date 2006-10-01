Marketing

Ready for Google Video?

Video advertising has gone live on Google. Is it right for you?
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
Writer and Author, Specializing in Business and Finance
2 min read

This story appears in the October 2006 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

With online video advertising building momentum among marketers, Google has gotten in the game with the introduction in May of click-to-play video advertising in the U.S., Canada and Japan.

"Publishers know that video ads are treated like content by users, and users enjoy interacting with video ads," says Gokul Rajaram, director of product management for Google AdSense. Ads are user-initiated and are priced on either a pay-per-click basis or on the level of website traffic. Advertisers can control where ads are shown by targeting with keywords or selecting sites that accept Google advertising. Ad campaigns vary in cost, but Rajaram estimates that $5 can get an advertiser about 5,000 impressions.

Emily Riley, advertising and marketing analyst at market research firm JupiterKagan Inc., says entrepreneurs should realize how Google's offering is different. "Google's video option is not in-stream video, but is instead in-banner video, which doesn't fall in the middle of a video clip from a show. It's a more advanced version of a rich media advertisement," Riley explains. She believes entrepreneurs should think carefully before jumping in-businesses with large budgets may be able to offer more per impression and bump out smaller competitors, although larger advertisers are more likely to use providers like FoxNews.com or YouTube, which offer in-stream options. "Even with geo-targeting, an entrepreneur often won't be able to purchase enough impressions to get a sufficient response," she explains. "But if you have a video you'd like to share, this might be an affordable option."

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Marketing

3 Ways to Stretch Your Marketing Budget

Marketing

Why Startups Must Tirelessly Communicate Their Value Proposition

Marketing

5 Tips to Optimize Your Business Website, Increase Conversions and Make Money Online