My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Are You Paid Up?

Don't let payroll taxes get lost when you outsource.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
Owner of Make a Living Writing
2 min read

This story appears in the October 2006 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Many business owners farm out time-consuming payroll tasks. If you do, be warned: Outsourcing payroll functions does not outsource your tax responsibilities.

"Often, when people out-source payroll, they think, 'I don't have to deal with [taxes] anymore,'" says Mary Ash, director at tax, accounting and business-consulting firm RSM McGladrey in Madison, Wisconsin. "That's when they can really get ripped off."

In 2005, the IRS sentenced four owners of financial services firms to prison time after they pocketed payroll taxes given to them by businesses. One got nearly six years after absconding with more than $2 million. If your payroll provider doesn't send the IRS your taxes due, you'll still owe the agency when the fraud is discovered-plus penalties of up to 10 percent. Here's how you can make sure your payroll tax is really paid.

Stay in the loop. Make sure your payroll provider doesn't switch your company's IRS address of record to its own address. Otherwise, you won't see warning notices from the IRS about missed payments

Ask about bond. Legitimate payroll providers should be bonded or have insurance that would reimburse you if your tax funds were stolen.

Confirm deposits online. Have your payroll firm use the IRS' Electronic Federal Tax Payment System at www.eftps.gov so you can track your company's payment history.

Seattle writerCarol Tice reports on business and finance for The Seattle Times, Seattle Magazine and other leading publications.

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

Where Should You Locate Your Business? Here Are 5 Vital Things to Consider.

Starting a Business

How to (Politely) Get Someone to Sign a Non-Disclosure Agreement

Consciousness and Competency Are the Building Blocks of Your Dispensary Business