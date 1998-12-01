New And Improved

Make money with: tub liners, outdoor trips, giant greetings.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
3 min read

This story appears in the December 1998 issue of . Subscribe »

What's the most popular room in any house? The bathroom, of course. Where else can you brush your teeth, take a shower and read great literature? Thanks to Mesa, Arizona-based Re-Bath Corp., now there's one more activity you can take into the bathroom: business. That's because the franchisor manufactures and sells acrylic bathtub liners, wall surrounds and shower-base liners to commercial and residential markets.

"The home remodeling industry is booming right now," says John Heckenlaible, Re-Bath's director of marketing.

Instead of refinishing the old tub or tearing it out and installing a new one, Re-Bath makes a liner that covers the old bathtub, wall or shower base. This essentially gives the customer a "new" tub or shower for a lower cost.

Franchisees learn to demonstrate, sell and install Re-Bath products. Start-up costs of $38,500 to $78,600 include a protected territory, equipment, supplies, insurance, starting salaries, advertising, working capital, training and support.

Re-Bath is seeking franchisees nationwide. For further information, call (800) 426-4573 or visit http://www.re-bath.com

Getting Carded

Strange things happen at night. Santa Claus leaves presents, the Tooth Fairy leaves money, and Yard Cards LLC leaves 8-foot-tall greeting cards in front yards.

In the morning, lucky recipients are greeted by a giant, personalized cutout of a birthday cake, stork or any one of a number of other designs. "We just added a Grim Reaper [for birthdays]. That's been a huge hit," says Tracey Pacheco, president of the Abilene, Texas, company.

Yard Cards franchisees "rent" the cards to customers, personalize them and set them up on front lawns during the night.

To become a franchisee, you first purchase a protected territory for the business, which costs $.03 per resident, with a 1,000-person minimum. The start-up kit adds about $3,900 to the bill, and includes everything needed to open the franchise, such as cards, a personalizing kit, an operations manual and training. There is also a monthly royalty fee of $50.

Yard Cards is looking for new franchisees nationwide. For more details, call (915) 672-9444 or visit http://www.yardcardsllc.com

Happy Campers

Not many people get to combine their favorite hobby with their business, but that's exactly what Bob Laddusaw did when he created Outdoor Connection, a Burnsville, Minnesota, travel franchise specializing in fishing and hunting trips.

Franchisees not only arrange trips for clients but also travel to different locales year-round to gain first-hand knowledge of the lodges recommended by Outdoor Connection. It's a part-time opportunity, Laddusaw says, which can easily be managed during your off hours.

The $5,800 franchise fee includes two days of training, plus visits to lodges and trade shows. There's also a royalty fee of 1 to 4 percent of sales.

Outdoor Connection is currently seeking franchisees worldwide. Potential franchisees should enjoy fishing and hunting and want to make money doing something they love. For more information, call (612) 890-0407.

More from Entrepreneur

Elizabeth's expertise can help you scale your business, build a personal brand and focus on being a value-driven CEO.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

Why You Should Start a Business Only While You Have a Job

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Think You're Ready for a New Venture? Answer These 5 Questions First.