New And Improved

December 1, 1998 3 min read

December 1998 issue of

What's the most popular room in any house? The bathroom, of course. Where else can you brush your teeth, take a shower and read great literature? Thanks to Mesa, Arizona-based Re-Bath Corp., now there's one more activity you can take into the bathroom: business. That's because the franchisor manufactures and sells acrylic bathtub liners, wall surrounds and shower-base liners to commercial and residential markets.

"The home remodeling industry is booming right now," says John Heckenlaible, Re-Bath's director of marketing.

Instead of refinishing the old tub or tearing it out and installing a new one, Re-Bath makes a liner that covers the old bathtub, wall or shower base. This essentially gives the customer a "new" tub or shower for a lower cost.

Franchisees learn to demonstrate, sell and install Re-Bath products. Start-up costs of $38,500 to $78,600 include a protected territory, equipment, supplies, insurance, starting salaries, advertising, working capital, training and support.

Getting Carded

Strange things happen at night. Santa Claus leaves presents, the Tooth Fairy leaves money, and Yard Cards LLC leaves 8-foot-tall greeting cards in front yards.

In the morning, lucky recipients are greeted by a giant, personalized cutout of a birthday cake, stork or any one of a number of other designs. "We just added a Grim Reaper [for birthdays]. That's been a huge hit," says Tracey Pacheco, president of the Abilene, Texas, company.

Yard Cards franchisees "rent" the cards to customers, personalize them and set them up on front lawns during the night.

To become a franchisee, you first purchase a protected territory for the business, which costs $.03 per resident, with a 1,000-person minimum. The start-up kit adds about $3,900 to the bill, and includes everything needed to open the franchise, such as cards, a personalizing kit, an operations manual and training. There is also a monthly royalty fee of $50.

Happy Campers

Not many people get to combine their favorite hobby with their business, but that's exactly what Bob Laddusaw did when he created Outdoor Connection, a Burnsville, Minnesota, travel franchise specializing in fishing and hunting trips.

Franchisees not only arrange trips for clients but also travel to different locales year-round to gain first-hand knowledge of the lodges recommended by Outdoor Connection. It's a part-time opportunity, Laddusaw says, which can easily be managed during your off hours.

The $5,800 franchise fee includes two days of training, plus visits to lodges and trade shows. There's also a royalty fee of 1 to 4 percent of sales.

