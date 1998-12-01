A Penny Saved

Profit from: outsourcing, candles, insurance claims processing.

December 1, 1998 3 min read

This story appears in the December 1998 issue of . Subscribe »

Who doesn't like to save money? Coupon clippers and bargain hunters aren't the only ones trying to make every penny count; businesses large and small are always looking for ways to cut costs.

That's where Expense Reduction Consulting Inc. (ERC) comes in. The Boca Raton, Florida, business "[assists] companies in reducing overhead by helping them purchase more effectively," says Victor Ronder, the company's president. "[We're] capitalizing on the exploding trend of outsourcing."

As companies' purchasing departments get smaller, more and more businesses are turning to outsourcing for their purchasing needs. ERC licensees help these businesses get the best deals from their suppliers. Licensees work on a contingency basis and receive 50 percent of the money they save their clients over a 24-month period.

ERC is seeking licensees nationwide with experience in purchasing and negotiating. There is a one-time fee of $8,000; the cost includes a two-day training session in Florida and a two-day on-site support visit to your location. Licensees pay an ongoing royalty fee of 10 percent of sales; part of that is used for national advertising.

For more details, call (561) 997-0690 or visit http://www.ercinc.com

Lighten Up

What could be better than enjoying dinner by candlelight? Why, making money selling the candles, of course!

PartyLite Gifts Inc. of Plymouth, Massachusetts, a direct sales marketer of candles and candle accessories, offers opportunities for entrepreneurs who want to join this multimillion-dollar business through its PartyLite Brite Start Program. "[These are] the finest candles available," says Laurie Lawrence, vice president of sales.

As a PartyLite consultant, you hold shows in people's homes and earn at least 25 percent of the sales as your share. The host gets 25 percent of the sales in PartyLite credit.

New consultants incur no start-up fees (provided you sell at least $300 worth of product your first show). The only recurring costs are for catalogs, invitations and refills for the demonstration kit. Consultants carry no inventory; the products are shipped directly to the host.

Consultants receive training from their sponsor, as well as through local workshops and regional meetings held at least once a month. Currently, there are more than 20,000 consultants, and PartyLite is seeking more nationwide.

For additional information, call (508) 830-3100 or visit http://www.partylite.com

Doctor's Orders

A re you tired of long waits at the doctor's office? Well, now you can profit by speeding things up, thanks to the licensing program offered by U$A for Healthclaim$ Inc., an Audubon, New Jersey, company that electronically processes insurance claims.

"We offer homebased business opportunities where individuals go into a doctor's office and take the claims the doctor is presently mailing to [insurance companies]," explains Fred McCurry, president.

The electronic claims processing market has a lot of potential. According to McCurry, as many as 500 million claims are submitted to insurance carriers every month, and more than 65 percent of those claims are still being processed manually.

U$A for Healthclaim$ licensees pay a start-up fee of $4,900. In return, they receive a day of training, software, access to the centralized claims clearing facility, ongoing technical support and specific marketing tools.

Licensees can work on claims full time or part time. For more information, call (800) 809-0670.