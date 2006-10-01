My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Entrepreneurs

Risky Realty

Real estate professionals and institutional investors see benefits in housing futures. But Dick and Jane homeowner, use caution.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the October 2006 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Housing futures, peddled by the Chicago Mercantile Exchange and the Chicago Board Options Exchange, are the new thing in finances this year. It's not surprising, given the increasing real estate share of the typical American's net worth and the recent attention to housing prices. But how useful are these futures for individual investors or homeowners? "They'll sell you hamburgers that clog your arteries, cigarettes that cause emphysema and now housing futures that add unmanageable risk to your lifestyle," says Tampa, Florida, financial consultant Michael Zmistowski. You're better off with Real Estate Investment Trusts focused on high-quality commercial properties, he suggests.

For the majority of investors and homeowners, he's right. The CME and the CBOE are selling slightly different products, but both are intended for institutional investors, real estate developers and high net worth homeowners in limited circumstances. Say you're planning to sell a $1 million home in Las Vegas, one of the 10 metro areas where the CME offers housing futures. (The 10 are also aggregated to create a national contract.) It could take months to find a buyer, during which time real estate could fall. You might not want to assume that risk if, for example, you've already bought a $1.5 million house elsewhere.

To hedge, you'd need to sell about 17 of the CME's contracts. (Each contract is worth about $250 times the index level, which was recently around 234 for Las Vegas.) By the time you buy back the contract, you'd receive about $4,300 for each point the index falls, compensating you for a presumably lower home price. Conversely, you'd be obligated to pay $4,300 for every point the index rose, which, you hope, would be offset by a higher sales price. The CBOE program works much the same, except that it uses a cross-country index and four broad regional indexes calculated by the National Association of Realtors.

For professional traders and real estate types, the contracts could be useful. But for Dick and Jane Homeowner, at least in the early years, it would be like using hand grenades to remove moles from your backyard. It might do the job, but the risks are simply too high.

Scott Bernard Nelsonis a newspaper editor and freelance writer in Portland, Oregon.

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From
Networking Like a Pro

Networking Like a Pro

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneurs

How One CEO Helped Counter the Violence of a Warlord

Entrepreneurs

7 Social Media Lessons You Can Learn From Kylie Jenner

Entrepreneurs

Why Goal-Setting Systems Have to Be Simple